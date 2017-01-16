14th Annual NATPE Brandon Tartikoff Legacy Awards

Since their start 14 years ago,the Brandon Tartikoff Legacy Awards have evolved into a potent encapsulation of the TV business. Handed out at an annual ceremony during the NATPE conference, they recognize a high-level cross-section of the global industry. The honorees are an esteemed handful of executives, creators and talent whose collective pedigree makes for a fitting tribute to the memory of Tartikoff, the longtime NBC executive who transformed the medium by emphasizing quality and depth.

Hosted by Natalie Morales of NBC’s Today, this year’s event on Jan. 18 will extend that tradition and highlight the conference’s 54th edition. Fox Broadcasting chiefs Dana Walden and Gary Newman; YouTube global head of original content Susanne Daniels; producer, director and star Eva Longoria; AMC Networks CEO Josh Sapan; and Univision CEO Randy Falco represent all corners of television. In the pages that follow, they each reflect on their singular paths through the industry. Taken together, they are a mosaic of accomplishment.