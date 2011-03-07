12 Names to Know in 2011
By B&C Staff
While we hope 2011 will be remembered as the year the economy finally turned around and the content delivery business exploded alongside it, there are still some big challenges ahead for the industry.
From two major sports leagues staring down the barrel of work stoppages, to U.S. companies needing to find and sustain international growth to offset other problem areas, to a first-run syndication business in need of a new hit, there is much work to be done.
And while the big-name CEO's will be the ones making most of the headlines and appearing at industry confabs trying to solve the world's problems, there are plenty of other influential voices that will have lots to say about how this year is remembered.
In the following articles, the editors of B&C pick a dozen people and organizations that may not be regulars in these pages yet, but are sure to have major influence before the ball drops next New Year's Eve in Times Square.
Some of these execs and companies you may know. Some you don't. But before 2011 is over, we're betting you'll know much more about them.
Kees Abrahams
President, International Production, Sony Pictures Television
All3Media
Production Company
Kirk Black
Senior VP, Meredith Local Media Group
Matthew Hong
Senior VP/General Manager for Sports Operations, Turner Sports
Mike Hopkins
President, Affiliate Sales and Marketing, Fox
The Hub
Kids Cable Network
Megyn Kelly
Anchor, Fox News Channel
Jeremy Kyle
Talk Show Host
Aaron Meyerson
President of Programming and Development, CBS television Distribution
Jeff Pash
Executive VP of Labor/League Counsel, NFL
Michael Riley
President, ABC Family
Jordan Wertlieb
Executive VP, Hearst Television
The television industry's top news stories, analysis and blogs of the day.