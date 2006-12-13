12-13-06: The TV Industry News Report

The TV Industry News Report

Price of Flat Screens Under Inquiry (NYT)

Antitrust authorities here and in the United States and Japan have started an investigation into price-fixing allegations against the world’s two leading makers of flat-panel displays, Samsung Electronics and LG.Philips LCD, officials said.

Fergie, Dutchess of York, Signs On For Dancing With the Stars (TV Tattle)

Former British royal SARAH FERGUSON has been offered the chance to appear on DANCING WITH THE STARS, after publicly announcing her desire to star on the US talent show.

An Online Newscasters Appealing Bafflement (NYT) Amanda Congdon, the comely online newsreader, has a new job. After her whirlwind departure from the webcast news show Rocketboom, in July, Ms. Congdon — a droll, blond Rosalind Russell for the digital generation — has at last landed at ABCNews.com.

Immelt is Proud as a Peacock of NBC (NYPost) NBC Universal received a vote of confidence from General Electric Chairman and CEO Jeffrey Immelt, who said the company was having a "killer year" that would lead to earnings growth next year.

Court Says Profanity Arguments Can Be Televised (B&C)

All that talk about "profane" talk not belonging on TV will be on TV after all. The oral arguments in broadcasters challenge to the FCC's March profanity rulings against Fox Billboard Awards broadcasts will be allowed to be televised.

Heroes Creator Speaks Out about Gay Controversy (Best. Gay. Day. Ever.)

Tim Kring emails: I am very sorry this has caused concern for the readers of your website. It was certainly not our intention to confuse the issue of Zach’s character being gay.

