12-12-06: The TV Industry News Report

SpongeBob Square Profits (NYT) There has been one constant in the field of cartoons over the last decade, however: Nickelodeon, the cable channel that last year had nine of the Top 10 most-watched animated series for children.

Tuned Into Traditions (Washington Post)

In the era of DVDs and TiVo and everything-on-demand, when television is downloadable and life seems to play out either in fast forward or in instant replay, the classic holiday television specials seem to hold a unique spot in our culture. Frosty, Rudolph, Charlie Brown, the Grinch, Kris Kringle: The mention of the names taps a well of nostalgia.



Blog Rumors Target Tivo and Shares Jump (NYPost)

A TiVo takeover denial by a company no one's ever heard of before sent the company's shares up 3 percent yesterday.

Rosie: Don't Worry. I Am Not Leaving the View (Yahoo via TVTattle)

She's only been on "The View" for three months and already there are published rumors that Rosie O'Donnell wants out. She tried to shoot them down on Thursday.



So This Manatee Walks Into the Internet (NYTimes)

In a pre-emptive strike inspired as much by the regulations of the Federal Communications Commission as by the laws of comedy, NBC bought the license to hornymanatee.com, for $159, after the taping of the Dec. 4 show but before it was broadcast.