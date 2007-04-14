The 10th Annual Technology Leadership Awards

Mark Richer, Advanced Television Systems Committee

Ray Dolby, Dolby Laboratories

Jeff Johnson, Gannett Broadcasting

Dave Converse, ABC Owned Stations

Darcy Antonellis, Warner Bros. Entertainment

Charlie Ergen, EchoStar Communications

More than 100,000 attendees descend on Las Vegas for the big NAB Show this week.

Among that throng are men and women who have a special status, even if they are usually too modest to mention it: They have shaped the future of technology and spread their enthusiasm to everyone around them.

That's the idea behind Broadcasting & Cable's Technology Leadership Awards, now in its 10th year. This magazine pays tribute to leaders of the business whose innovation, imagination and achievement deserve special recognition.

Most of our award winners were excited by technology at an early age. One of them was so fascinated with tinkering that he disassembled his mom's stove—twice—when he was just a toddler.

Our 35 past winners are legends in the media-technology business.

They include James Goodmon, the visionary head of Capitol Broadcasting; Robert Glaser, CEO of RealNetworks; Dick Green, president/CEO of Cable Labs; Preston Davis, president of ABC Broadcast Operations and Engineering, David Krall, president/CEO of Avid Technology, and Robert Palmer and Gene Polley, inventors of the television wireless remote control.

All the winners of the Technology Leadership Awards—this year's and those in the past—helped drive the medium to the exciting place it is today. We couldn't be prouder of this year's honorees.