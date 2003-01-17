102 channels and something on
According to CBS executive vice president of research and planning David
Poltrack, the newest Nielsen Media Research numbers showed that the average cable
household gets 102 channels.
Poltrack, on a panel at the informal media-ownership hearings in New York
Thursday, used that figure to counter the argument that the "Big Four" broadcast
networks dominate the media landscape.
Yes, they have a large, but decreasing, share of viewing, Poltrack said, but
viewers are also free to reduce that share by voting with their
remotes.
