102 channels and something on

According to CBS executive vice president of research and planning David

Poltrack, the newest Nielsen Media Research numbers showed that the average cable

household gets 102 channels.

Poltrack, on a panel at the informal media-ownership hearings in New York

Thursday, used that figure to counter the argument that the "Big Four" broadcast

networks dominate the media landscape.

Yes, they have a large, but decreasing, share of viewing, Poltrack said, but

viewers are also free to reduce that share by voting with their

remotes.