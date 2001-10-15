$100K bonus round for Wheel
By Susanne Ault
Wheel of Fortune is introducing a $100,000 bonus round starting Oct. 22,
which will give players the chance to win an additional $16 million worth of
cash and prizes.
That puts the King World Productions game in the big-money big leagues, along
the lines of Who Wants to Be a Millionaire and The Weakest
Link.
King World recently doubled the clue value of Jeopardy!, in some part
due to the rising popularity of higher-stakes game shows.
Broadcasting & Cable Newsletter
The television industry's top news stories, analysis and blogs of the day.
Thank you for signing up to Next TV. You will receive a verification email shortly.
There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again.