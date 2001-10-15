Trending

$100K bonus round for Wheel

Wheel of Fortune is introducing a $100,000 bonus round starting Oct. 22,
which will give players the chance to win an additional $16 million worth of
cash and prizes.

That puts the King World Productions game in the big-money big leagues, along
the lines of Who Wants to Be a Millionaire and The Weakest
Link.

King World recently doubled the clue value of Jeopardy!, in some part
due to the rising popularity of higher-stakes game shows.