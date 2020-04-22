100 Brands Buy NFL Draft Spots on ABC and ESPN

With live games canceled, the NFL Draft has been a focus of sports fans suffering because of the coronavirus pandemic and more than 100 advertisers have bought spots on ABC’s and ESPN’s coverage of the football talent bazaar to reach them.

The sponsors include Verizon, sponsor of a Prospect Cam, Pizza Hut, sponsor of the Draft Moment and Bud Light Seltzer, sponsor of the Virtual Huddle.

Sixty of the brands are new to the NFL Draft, according to Disney Advertising Sales, which is projecting a double digit year-over-year increase in revenue.

The first three rounds will take place Thursday and Friday on ABC, ESPN and the NFL Network. ABC’s coverage will be distinct presentations, focusing on the personalities and back stories of the drafted players. Rounds four through seven will be simulcast by all three networks.

The draft had been scheduled to take place in Las Vegas, but COVID-19 forced the mighty NFL to take the event virtual.