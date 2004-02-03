10 to Win Lifetime Honors at Daytime Emmys

A total of 10 veteran daytime actors will receive lifetime-achievement awards from the National Television Academy during the Daytime Emmy Awards May 21.

The honor is usually given to one actor, but this year General Hospital’s Rachel Ames and Anna Lee; Days Of Our Lives’ John Clarke and Frances Reid; The Young and the Restless’ Jeanne Cooper; As The World Turns’ Eileen Fulton, Don Hastings and Helen Wagner (who plays the longest running character in TV history); and All My Children’s Ruth Warrick and Ray MacDonnell will receive awards.

To qualify for the award, actors need to be an original cast member of his or her current show, have spent 35 years or more on the show; or have significant lifetime experience in daytime drama.