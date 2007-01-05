1-5-2006: The TV Industry News Report

Judge Freezes Simpson Book Proceeds (WSJ)

federal judge prohibited O.J. Simpson from using money he may have received from a canceled book deal and TV interview in which he reportedly told a hypothetical tale of how he would have killed his ex-wife, Nicole Brown Simpson, and her friend Ronald Goldman.

Super Prices for Superbowl Ads (CNN)

According to several media buyers, CBS, which will air Super Bowl XLI, is said to be asking for slightly higher than the record $2.5 million that Walt Disney-owned ABC charged last year for a 30-second spot during Super Bowl XL.

Times Agrees to Sell Stations to Equity Firm (NYT)

The New York Times Company has agreed to sell its nine local television stations to Oak Hill Capital Partners, a private equity firm, for $575 million.