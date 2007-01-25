1-25-2007: The TV Industry News Report

The Cable Guy Gets with the Program (WSJ)

Those all-day vigils for the cable guy are becoming rarer. With cable companies facing increased competition -- satellite companies are stepping up their offerings and phone companies are increasingly providing Internet and TV service -- many are trying to step up their customer service. And they are focusing on improving the often-challenging in-home appointment.

CBS Nears Super Bowl Ad Goal (NYPost)

After Super Bowl sales seemed to get off to a slow start, CBS said it's close to selling out ad time with still two weeks to go until the big game.

Talks Signal Distaste by Chandlers for Tribune's Newspaper Business (WSJ)

In a sign that Tribune Co. isn't enthusiastic about the three proposals it received last week, the company's advisers have gone back to firms that did due diligence but didn't bid, to see if they would be willing to make an offer, according to people familiar with the matter.

TV Study Finds Young Affluent Viewers on the Net (Reuters Via Yahoo News)

U.S. television networks draw a younger, wealthier and better educated audience when they run their shows over the Internet, according to a new study released on Wednesday. The study by Nielsen Analytics and Scarborough Research comes as networks have increasingly made hit TV shows -- including ABC's "Grey's Anatomy" and NBC's "Heroes" -- available for viewing through computers.



ABC Star Enters Rehab After Epithet (NYTimes)

Isaiah Washington, the “Grey’s Anatomy” star who twice used an anti-homosexual slur against one of that show’s co-stars, is seeking counseling for behavioral issues at the suggestion of his employers, the ABC television network and Touchstone Television, both part of the Walt Disney Company.