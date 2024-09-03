Freeze Frame | September 2024
Event photos from Comic-Con San Diego, Summer TCA and more
Click on the gallery below for photos from Comic-Con San Diego and the Summer TCA Press Tour, plus photos from the Queer Eye guys' 20th anniversary visit to the White House and more.
Creators and cast members from Netflix’s Queer Eye visited the White House to commemorate 20 years of the series (l. to r.): Carson Kressley, Jai Rodriguez, Michael Williams, Vice President Kamala Harris, Karamo Brown, Jonathan Van Ness and David Collins.
Matt Berry (l.) and Mark Proksch of FX’s What We Do in the Shadows take a selfie with a fan during a July 25 signing at San Diego Comic-Con.
Hearst Media Production Group celebrated Season 6 of Hearts of Heroes, a show celebrating first responders airing on ABC stations, with an event at New York’s Hearst Tower (from l.): Ginger Zee, host; New York City Chief Fire Marshal Daniel E. Flynn; and Sheldon Yellen, CEO of Belfor and the show’s disaster recovery expert.
(From l.): Alison Hoffman, president, domestic networks, Starz, and Sam Heughan of Outlander at the Starz Summer TCA Press Tour presentation in Pasadena, California.
(From l.): Co-creator/showrunner Ramón Campos, Eva Longoria, Victoria Bazúa, Santiago Cabrera and co-creator Gema R. Neira at the premiere of Apple TV Plus’s Land of Women at Whitby Hotel in New York.
(From l.): Wayne Brady, Maile Brady, Mandie Taketa and Jason Michael Fordham at Freeform’s Wayne Brady: The Family Remix game night event in the Spare Room at the Hollywood Roosevelt Hotel.
On the red carpet before The ESPYs at The Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles (l. to r.): Alexis Olympia Ohanian; Serena Williams, ESPYs host; and her husband, Alexis Ohanian.
(From l.): Disney Television Group president Craig Erwich; Ayo Davis, Disney Branded Television president; and Charlie Andrews, EVP, live action and unscripted series, Disney Branded Television, at the Burbank, California, premiere event for Descendants: Rise of Red.
Ismael Cruz Córdova at a San Diego Comic-Con cast signing session for Prime Video’s The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power.
(From l.): Matt Damon, Doug Liman, Hong Chau and Casey Affleck at the New York premiere of Apple Original Films’ The Instigators at Jazz at Lincoln Center.
