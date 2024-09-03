Freeze Frame | September 2024

Event photos from Comic-Con San Diego, Summer TCA and more

Click on the gallery below for photos from Comic-Con San Diego and the Summer TCA Press Tour, plus photos from the Queer Eye guys' 20th anniversary visit to the White House and more. 

Creators and cast members from Netflix’s Queer Eye visited the White House to commemorate 20 years of the series (l. to r.): Carson Kressley, Jai Rodriguez, Michael Williams, Vice President Kamala Harris, Karamo Brown, Jonathan Van Ness and David Collins.
(Image credit: Lawrence Jackson/The White House)

