Freeze Frame | March 2024
Event photos from the TCA Winter Press Tour, FX’s ‘Shōgun’ premiere and more
TV writers from throughout the U.S. descended on the Langham Hotel in Pasadena, California, for the Television Critics Association Winter Press Tour, to hear about shows coming next during the industry’s post-writers and actors strike content ramp-up. Plus, see photos from other winter show premieres, including FX’s Shōgun and Apple TV Plus’s Masters of the Air, by clicking on the gallery below.
At the red-carpet premiere of FX’s Shōgun at the Academy Museum in Los Angeles (l. to r.): John Landgraf, chairman, FX Content and FX Productions; Anna Sawai; Hiroyuki Sanada; and Dana Walden, co-chairman, Disney Entertainment.
Gina Prince-Bythewood (l.) and Reggie Rock Bythewood at the Los Angeles premiere of National Geographic’s Genius: MLK/X at the Samuel Goldwyn Theater in Beverly Hills, Calif.
Snoop Dogg (rear) and (front, l. to r.) Jonigan Booth, Alexander Gordon, Adan James Carrillo, Caleb Dixon, Kylah Davila and Shamori Washington at the world premiere afterparty for Prime Video’s The Underdoggs at The Culver Studios in Culver City, Calif.
At the Los Angeles premiere of Apple TV Plus series Masters of the Air (l. to r.): Zack Van Amburg, head, worldwide video, Apple; Eddy Cue, senior VP, services, Apple; Steven Spielberg, executive producer; and Jamie Erlicht, head, worldwide video, Apple.
At NBCUniversal’s TCA Winter Press Tour reception in Pasadena, Calif. (l. to r.): Lisa Katz, president, scripted content, NBCUniversal Entertainment; Kelly Campbell, president, Peacock & Direct-to-Consumer; Frances Berwick, chairman, NBCUniversal Entertainment; Corie Henson, EVP, unscripted content, competition and game shows, NBCUniversal Entertainment; and Rachel Smith, EVP, unscripted content, lifestyle and documentaries, NBCUniversal Entertainment.
Musician Charlie Puth (l.) and songwriter Bernie Taupin at PBS’s TCA Winter Press Tour session for the special Elton John and Bernie Taupin: The Library of Congress Gershwin Prize for Popular Song.
(From l.): Kim Kimble, Kara Saun and Vanessa Riley of Loveuary’s Sense & Sensibility at Hallmark Media’s TCA Winter Press Tour session.
(From l.): Liz Heldens, Ramon Rodriguez and Sonja Sohn of ABC’s Will Trent at the network’s TCA Winter Press Tour press conference.
At AMC’s TCA Winter Press Tour session for Parish (l. to r.): Zackary Momoh, Giancarlo Esposito and Skeet Ulrich.
(From l.): Bryan Terrell Clark; Jeanine Liburd, chief social impact and communications officer, BET; and Diarra Kilpatrick and Dominique Perry at the TCA Winter Press Tour presentation for BET Plus’s Diarra From Detroit.
