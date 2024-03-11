Freeze Frame | March 2024

By Michael Demenchuk
( Broadcasting & Cable )
published

Event photos from the TCA Winter Press Tour, FX’s ‘Shōgun’ premiere and more

TV writers from throughout the U.S. descended on the Langham Hotel in Pasadena, California, for the Television Critics Association Winter Press Tour, to hear about shows coming next during the industry’s post-writers and actors strike content ramp-up. Plus, see photos from other winter show premieres, including FX’s Shōgun and Apple TV Plus’s Masters of the Air, by clicking on the gallery below. 

At the red-carpet premiere of FX’s Shōgun at the Academy Museum in Los Angeles (l. to r.): John Landgraf, chairman, FX Content and FX Productions; Anna Sawai; Hiroyuki Sanada; and Dana Walden, co-chairman, Disney Entertainment.
(Image credit: Frank Micelotta/PictureGroup for FX)

At the red-carpet premiere of FX’s Shōgun at the Academy Museum in Los Angeles (l. to r.): John Landgraf, chairman, FX Content and FX Productions; Anna Sawai; Hiroyuki Sanada; and Dana Walden, co-chairman, Disney Entertainment.  

