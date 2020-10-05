Fates & Fortunes: Oct. 5, 2020
By MCN Staff
Notable executives on the move
ALL3 MEDIA
Ivan Garel-Jones has joined All3 Media America as chief operating officer, tasked with bolstering the company’s U.S. business. He is the former chief operating officer of independent production company Propagate.
AGE OF LEARNING
Education tech firm Age of Learning tapped Mia Rondinella as chief strategy officer. Rondinella was senior VP of global distribution and strategy at The Walt Disney Co., overseeing TV networks and content distribution platforms.
AMC NETWORKS
AMC Networks has added AMC Plus to the portfolio of services overseen by president of subscription video-on-demand services Miguel Penella. His current responsibilities include Acorn TV, Shudder, Sundance Now and UMC.
A+E NETWORKS
A+E Networks upped Morgan Greco to senior VP of digital business development, overseeing a team that develops monetization and promotional strategies for social media and digital content. She was VP.
CLOUDCO
Cloudco Entertainment has added Myles Hobbs to its global development, production and distribution team as VP, global distribution. He was associate publisher of Kidscreen, overseeing publishing and event sales.
CNN
Calvin Sims has joined CNN as executive VP of standards and practices. A 20-year veteran of The New York Times, Sims most recently was president and CEO of nonprofit group International House.
COMCAST
Amy Banse, executive VP of Comcast and managing director and head of funds for Comcast Ventures, will retire. She will remain a senior adviser to Comcast’s Executive Leadership Team through the end of 2021.
NBC SPORTS GROUP
Pete Bevacqua has been elevated to chairman of NBC Sports Group. He had been president, NBC Sports Group, overseeing programming, marketing, digital, the NBC Sports Regional Networks and all golf businesses.
MAGNITE
Katie Evans was named chief operating officer of Magnite, a newly created post. She had been general manager of CTV at the sell-side advertising platform created from the merger of Telaria and Rubicon Project.
MEREDITH
Meredith has elevated Dana Neves to senior VP, Local Media Group overseeing all labor relations activities. She will continue as general manager of CBS affiliate WFSB Hartford/New Haven, Connecticut.
MEREDITH
Kevin James was promoted to senior VP, Local Media Group at Meredith, responsible for revenue operations at the company’s 17 stations. He will continue as general manager of duopoly KTVK/KPHO Phoenix.
TVSQUARED
Bob Ivins has joined cross-platform measurement firm TVSquared as chief strategy officer, charged with expanding its product offerings and working more closely with media companies. He had been chief data officer at Ampersand.
BRIEFLY NOTED
Other industry execs making moves
Cloudco Entertainment also added Daniel Barnes as development executive. He comes from Moonbug Entertainment. Chris Johnson was named senior VP, Measurement Standards Compliance (MSC) at Comscore. He comes from Ernst & Young, where he was a senior manager and contributed to MRC audits. Laura Onopchenko has been named to the board of directors of fuboTV. She is chief financial officer of car-sharing service Getaround. James Foster has joined Linsday Broadband as systems support specialist, GPON/XGS-PON Solutions. He comes from Coach Canada/Trentway Wager, where he was network analyst. Brad Donaldson was named VP, computer vision at RealNetworks, tasked with leading the digital media firm’s SAFR live video platform. … Sam Bucci has joined Ribbon Communications as executive VP and general manager, packet optical networks. He had led Nokia’s optical business unit. J.R. McCabe has joined Sinclair Broadcast Group as chief business officer of D2C/Gamification. He had been chief business officer of Poker Central & Estars Studios.
Weekly digest of streaming and OTT industry news
Thank you for signing up to Multichannel News. You will receive a verification email shortly.
There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again.