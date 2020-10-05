Fates & Fortunes: Oct. 5, 2020

ALL3 MEDIA

Ivan Garel-Jones (Image credit: All3Media)

Ivan Garel-Jones has joined All3 Media America as chief operating officer, tasked with bolstering the company’s U.S. business. He is the former chief operating officer of independent production company Propagate.

AGE OF LEARNING

Education tech firm Age of Learning tapped Mia Rondi­nella as chief strategy officer. Rondinella was senior VP of global distribution and strategy at The Walt Disney Co., overseeing TV networks and content distribution platforms.

AMC NETWORKS

AMC Networks has added AMC Plus to the portfolio of services overseen by president of subscription video-on-demand services Miguel Penella. His current responsibilities include Acorn TV, Shudder, Sundance Now and UMC.

A+E NETWORKS

Morgan Greco (Image credit: A+E Networks)

A+E Networks upped Morgan Greco to senior VP of digital business development, overseeing a team that develops monetization and promotional strategies for social media and digital content. She was VP.

CLOUDCO

Cloudco Entertainment has added Myles Hobbs to its global development, production and distribution team as VP, global distribution. He was associate publisher of Kidscreen, overseeing publishing and event sales.

CNN

Calvin Sims has joined CNN as executive VP of standards and practices. A 20-year veteran of The New York Times, Sims most recently was president and CEO of nonprofit group International House.

COMCAST

Amy Banse (Image credit: Comcast)

Amy Banse, executive VP of Comcast and managing director and head of funds for Comcast Ventures, will retire. She will remain a senior adviser to Comcast’s Executive Leadership Team through the end of 2021.

NBC SPORTS GROUP

Pete Bevacqua has been elevated to chairman of NBC Sports Group. He had been president, NBC Sports Group, overseeing programming, marketing, digital, the NBC Sports Regional Networks and all golf businesses.

MAGNITE

Katie Evans (Image credit: Magnite)

Katie Evans was named chief operating officer of Magnite, a newly created post. She had been general manager of CTV at the sell-side advertising platform created from the merger of Telaria and Rubicon Project.

MEREDITH

Meredith has elevated Dana Neves to senior VP, Local Media Group overseeing all labor relations activities. She will continue as general manager of CBS affiliate WFSB Hartford/New Haven, Connecticut.

MEREDITH

Kevin James was promoted to senior VP, Local Media Group at Meredith, responsible for revenue operations at the company’s 17 stations. He will continue as general manager of duopoly KTVK/KPHO Phoenix.

TVSQUARED

Bob Ivins (Image credit: TVSquared)

Bob Ivins has joined cross-platform measurement firm TVSquared as chief strategy officer, charged with expanding its product offerings and working more closely with media companies. He had been chief data officer at Ampersand.

BRIEFLY NOTED

Other industry execs making moves

Cloudco Entertainment also added Daniel Barnes as development executive. He comes from Moonbug Entertainment. Chris Johnson was named senior VP, Measurement Standards Compliance (MSC) at Comscore. He comes from Ernst & Young, where he was a senior manager and contributed to MRC audits. Laura Onopchenko has been named to the board of directors of fuboTV. She is chief financial officer of car-sharing service Getaround. James Foster has joined Linsday Broadband as systems support specialist, GPON/XGS-PON Solutions. He comes from Coach Canada/Trentway Wager, where he was network analyst. Brad Donaldson was named VP, computer vision at RealNetworks, tasked with leading the digital media firm’s SAFR live video platform. … Sam Bucci has joined Ribbon Communications as executive VP and general manager, packet optical networks. He had led Nokia’s optical business unit. J.R. McCabe has joined Sinclair Broadcast Group as chief business officer of D2C/Gamification. He had been chief business officer of Poker Central & Estars Studios.