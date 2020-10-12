Fates & Fortunes: Oct. 12, 2020

(Image credit: CommScope)

COMMSCOPE

Chuck Treadway was named president and CEO of telecom equipment manufacturer CommScope, replacing 15-year vet Eddie Edwards. He comes from Accudyne Industries, where he was president and CEO.

COX

Cox Enterprises has tapped Jennifer Hightower as senior VP, general counsel and corporate secretary. A 23-year veteran of Cox Communications, she was most recently the MSO’s senior VP and general counsel.



DISNEY

Diane Jurgens has joined The Walt Disney Co. as chief information officer, leading the company’s global enterprise technology organization. She had been the top technology executive at mining company BHP.

INTELLIVIDEO

Intellivideo, a video-on-demand and digital technology platform for gyms and health clubs, has named Adam Zeitsiff as president and CEO. Zeitsiff had been president and CEO of Gold’s Gym.



NBCUNIVERSAL

Susan Rovner was named chairman, entertainment content, NBCUniversal Television and Streaming. She comes from Warner Bros., where she was president of WBTV and Warner Horizon Scripted Television.

NEXSTAR

Nexstar Media Group has promoted Thomas Carter to president and chief operating officer, succeeding retiring executive VP and COO Brian Jones. He will retain his duties as chief financial officer of the station group.



NICKELODEON

Dana Cluverius was elevated to senior VP, current series animation at Nickelodeon. Formerly VP, current series animation, she will oversee the department and serve as executive in charge of The Loud House and The Casagrandes.

NICKELODEON

Conrad Montgomery has joined Nickelodeon, as VP, current series, animation, serving as an executive in charge of various series. Montgomery comes from Cartoon Network, where he was senior director, production.



PEBBLE BEACH SYSTEMS

Pebble Beach Systems has added David Kicks as VP of sales for the North America and LATAM regions. The 40-year veteran has been with Snell Group, Vidcheck and Telestream.

SHOTOKU USA

Shotoku USA has added Jim Travers as robotics support engineer. A 30-year broadcast engineer, Travers has held operations and engineering roles at several U.S. news networks and major-market network affiliates.



TRANSIT WIRELESS

Transit Wireless has elevated Louise Butler Golding to senior VP of people and business operations. She will lead strategy around project delivery and operational effectiveness, particularly in its 5G and data offerings.

WOW!

WOW! Internet, Cable & Phone has added Andrew Posen as VP, head of investor relations. He joins the broadband provider from video management software maker Telaria, where he was VP, investor relations.

BRIEFLY NOTED

Other industry execs making moves

Lindsay Broadband has added Kevin Sweeting as product line manager, GPON/XGS-PON Solutions. He comes from Airspan Networks, where he was VP of sales for Canada. Rachel Bendavid has been named head of scripted programming for the Lionsgate and BBC Studios Los Angeles partnership. Before joining Lionsgate, Bendavid was VP of drama programming for ABC Entertainment. … Also at Nickelodeon Animation, Claudia Spinelli was promoted to senior VP, current series animation and Kelley Gardner advanced to VP, current series animation. Spinelli had been VP, animation development; Gardner was director, current series animation. … Global media company Team Whistle has promoted Michael Cohen to

CEO. He had been president of the company since 2018. Melissa Newman has joined the Telecommunications Industry Association in Washington, D.C., as VP of government affairs. She had been VP of external affairs and senior legal counsel at Transit Wireless.