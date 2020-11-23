Fates & Fortunes: Nov. 23, 2020

CABLE CENTER

The Cable Center in Denver has added Wonya Lucas to a two-year term on its board of directors. Lucas is president and CEO of Crown Media Family Networks, overseeing the Hallmark Channel family of media properties.

Christine Calandros (Image credit: Charter)

C2HR

Cable & Connectivity Human Resources (C2HR) has named Christine Calandros as its 2020 Aspiring HR Leader. She is senior director of sales and marketing recruitment at Charter Communications.

Rich Jennings (Image credit: Comcast)

COMCAST

Comcast Cable elevated Rich Jennings to president of its West Division, responsible for operations in 13 states. The 27-year cable veteran was senior VP of field operations for the West Division.

CROWN MEDIA

Hilary Silverboard has joined Crown Media Family Networks as senior VP, brand strategy. She comes from Public Broadcasting Atlanta, where she was chief marketing and development officer.

(Image credit: Entravision)

ENTRAVISION

Entravision named Juan Saldivar chief digital, strategy and accountability officer. Formerly the founder and CEO of SWS Consulting, his clients included the Spanish-language media company.

DISCOVERY

Discovery has elevated Karen Bronzo to group senior VP, marketing,

adding responsibility for Food Network to her duties. She had been

senior VP, marketing, for HGTV.

Ayo Davis (Image credit: Disney)

DISNEY

Ayo Davis was named executive VP, creative development and strategy, Disney Branded Television, a new post. She had been executive VP, talent and casting, ABC Entertainment and Disney Plus.

HUDSON MX

Sarah Lawson Johnston has joined ad tech firm Hudson MX as VP, managing director of agency partnerships, EMEA region. A member of the team that launched Covatic, she will remain on that company’s board.

Mike Chapman (Image credit: Kearney)

KEARNEY

Consultancy Kearney has named Mike Chapman as partner and Americas media lead in its Communications, Media and Technology practice. He was a managing director in Accenture’s Communications & Media Strategy practice.

NAB

The National Association of Broadcasters tapped Téa Gennaro as executive VP and chief financial officer. She comes from Associated Builders and Contractors in Washington, D.C., where she was CFO.

RIEDEL

Vincent Lambert has joined broadcast networking firm Riedel Communications as general manager for Japan and South Korea. Formerly head of global systems consulting, he is a former Walt Disney Television Japan tech executive.

Merri Hanson (Image credit: Scripps)

SCRIPPS

Merri Hanson was named president and general manager of KIVI, the E.W. Scripps-owned ABC affiliate in Boise, Idaho. The 25-year industry vet joined the station in 2016 as a local sales manager.

BRIEFLY NOTED

Other industry execs making moves

AT&T has named former Federal Communications Commission chairman William E. Kennard as chairman of its board of directors. … Re-elected to the Cable Center’s board of directors were: Nomi Bergman, Advance/Newhouse; Paul Maxwell, Media-Max Advisers; Robert Stanzione, former chairman of Arris; David Van Valkenburg, Balfour Associates; K. Dane Snowden, NCTA; David Zaslav, Discovery; Jeff Zucker, WarnerMedia News and Sports/CNN Worldwide; and Jay Rolls, formerly of Charter. … Comcast Cable tapped Steve White as president, special counsel to the CEO, responsible for initiatives including Diversity, Equity and Inclusion (DE&I) efforts. He was president of the West Division. … Ad agency DDB Worldwide has elevated Alex Hesz to global chief strategy officer and Roisin “Ro” Rooney to global chief people officer. … Univision Holdings tapped four new independent directors: Marcelo Claure, CEO, Softbank Group International; Oscar Munoz, executive chairman, United Airlines Holdings; Maria Cristina "MC" Gonzalez Noguera, senior VP of global public affairs, The Estee Lauder Cos.; and Gisel Ruiz, former chief operating officer, Walmart’s Sam’s Club.