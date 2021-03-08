Fates & Fortunes: March 8, 2021
By MCN Staff
Notable executives on the move
CBS TV STATIONS
CBS Television Stations
has named Darryll Green as VP and general manager of WFOR-WFBS Miami. He
had been VP and general manager of Scripps-owned
Fox affiliate WFTX Fort
Myers, Florida.
DISNEY
The Walt Disney Co. has named 20-year veteran Susan Fox as senior VP, government relations, based in Washington, D.C. She had been VP, government relations, focused on issues affecting traditional and digital media interests.
DISNEY
Marc Buhaj was named VP of unscripted series and specials at Disney Branded Television, overseeing nonfiction content for Disney Plus and unscripted content for Disney Channels. He was senior VP, programming and GM for Disney XD.
ESPN
ESPN has elevated Kaitee Dailey to VP. Dailey, who joined the sports programmer in 2009, had been senior director, ESPN Social, and will continue to oversee the social media team.
ESPN
Flora Kelly was upped to VP at ESPN, responsible for leading the new Brand Strategy & Content Insights team, with focus on the ESPN brand, content development, sports trends, fandom and audience expansion.
NEXSTAR
Nexstar Media Group has named Chris McDonnell as VP and general manager of WPIX New York, which it runs under a local marketing agreement with owner Mission Broadcasting. He was VP and GM of KRON San Francisco.
RITTER
Jeff Chapman was named VP and general manager of Jonesboro, Arkansas-based Ritter Communications’s fiber-to-the-home business sector. He was executive VP, operations at NorthState Communications.
SCRIPPS
Kim Williams has been named chair of the board of E.W. Scripps, effective as of the May 3 retirement of current chairman Rich Boehne. Williams served as a senior VP and partner at Wellington Management Co.
WARNERMEDIA
Kim Howitt has joined WarnerMedia Kids & Family as senior creative executive, a new post. She comes from HMH Productions, the studio of publisher Houghton Mifflin Harcourt, where she was head of development.
WARNERMEDIA
Miranda Higham was named senior VP and head of communications, international, at WarnerMedia, the lead communications executive outside the U.S. She had been senior VP, corporate communications at 21st Century Fox.
UNIVISION
Dan Reiss has joined Univision Communications as chief growth officer. He comes from Turner, where he had been executive VP of advanced advertising products, branded content, integrated marketing and head of Turner Ignite.
UNIVISION
Univision Communications also added Dan Aversano as senior VP, analytics and advanced advertising. He had been senior VP, ad innovation and programmatic solutions at Turner prior to the AT&T acquisition.
BRIEFLY NOTED
Other industry executives making moves
ABC Owned Television Stations promoted Chad Matthews to VP and general manager of WABC New York. He was the station’s news director for the past three years. … Jessica Burress has joined Accuweather TV Network in State College, Pennsylvania, as senior producer. She had been an executive producer at Spectrum News 1 North Carolina. … Mike Emanuel advanced to chief Washington correspondent at Fox News Channel. He had been chief congressional and senior political correspondent. … The Interactive Advertising Bureau (IAB) has named Carryl Pierre-Drews as senior VP, marketing and communications, and Jeff Murray as senior VP, public policy. Pierre-Drews had been VP of marketing at Fullscreen; Murray had been senior manager of government relations at Accenture. … NBCUniversal’s advertising sales and partnerships unit has hired Yusuf Chuku as executive VP, heading a new client insights and strategy team. He had been global chief strategy officer at ad agency VMLY&R. NBCU also promoted Jenny Burke to executive VP, advertising strategy, and Tom Stevens to executive VP, advertising and partnerships.
