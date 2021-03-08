Fates & Fortunes: March 8, 2021

Darryll Green (Image credit: CBS Television Stations )

CBS TV STATIONS

has named Darryll Green as VP and general manager of WFOR-WFBS Miami. He

had been VP and general manager of Scripps-owned

Fox affiliate WFTX Fort

Myers, Florida.

Susan Fox (Image credit: Disney )

DISNEY

The Walt Disney Co. has named 20-year veteran Susan Fox as senior VP, government relations, based in Washington, D.C. She had been VP, government relations, focused on issues affecting traditional and digital media interests.

Marc Buhaj (Image credit: Disney )

DISNEY

Marc Buhaj was named VP of unscripted series and specials at Disney Branded Television, overseeing nonfiction content for Disney Plus and unscripted content for Disney Channels. He was senior VP, programming and GM for Disney XD.

Kaitee Dailey (Image credit: ESPN )

ESPN

ESPN has elevated Kaitee Dailey to VP. Dailey, who joined the sports programmer in 2009, had been senior director, ESPN Social, and will continue to oversee the social media team.

Flora Kelly (Image credit: ESPN)

ESPN

Flora Kelly was upped to VP at ESPN, responsible for leading the new Brand Strategy & Content Insights team, with focus on the ESPN brand, content development, sports trends, fandom and audience expansion.

Chris McDonnell (Image credit: Nexstar)

NEXSTAR

Nexstar Media Group has named Chris McDonnell as VP and general manager of WPIX New York, which it runs under a local marketing agreement with owner Mission Broadcasting. He was VP and GM of KRON San Francisco.

Jeff Chapman (Image credit: Ritter)

RITTER

Jeff Chapman was named VP and general manager of Jonesboro, Arkansas-based Ritter Communications’s fiber-to-the-home business sector. He was executive VP, operations at NorthState Communications.

(Image credit: E.W, Scripps)

SCRIPPS

Kim Williams has been named chair of the board of E.W. Scripps, effective as of the May 3 retirement of current chairman Rich Boehne. Williams served as a senior VP and partner at Wellington Management Co.

Kim Howitt (Image credit: WarnerMedia)

WARNERMEDIA

Kim Howitt has joined WarnerMedia Kids & Family as senior creative executive, a new post. She comes from HMH Productions, the studio of publisher Houghton Mifflin Harcourt, where she was head of development.

Miranda Higham (Image credit: WarnerMedia)

WARNERMEDIA

Miranda Higham was named senior VP and head of communications, international, at WarnerMedia, the lead communications executive outside the U.S. She had been senior VP, corporate communications at 21st Century Fox.

Dan Reiss (Image credit: Univision)

UNIVISION

Dan Reiss has joined Univision Communications as chief growth officer. He comes from Turner, where he had been executive VP of advanced advertising products, branded content, integrated marketing and head of Turner Ignite.

Dan Aversano (Image credit: Turner)

UNIVISION

Univision Communications also added Dan Aversano as senior VP, analytics and advanced advertising. He had been senior VP, ad innovation and programmatic solutions at Turner prior to the AT&T acquisition.

BRIEFLY NOTED

Other industry executives making moves

ABC Owned Television Stations promoted Chad Matthews to VP and general manager of WABC New York. He was the station’s news director for the past three years. … Jessica Burress has joined Accuweather TV Network in State College, Pennsylvania, as senior producer. She had been an executive producer at Spectrum News 1 North Carolina. … Mike Emanuel advanced to chief Washington correspondent at Fox News Channel. He had been chief congressional and senior political correspondent. … The Interactive Advertising Bureau (IAB) has named Carryl Pierre-Drews as senior VP, marketing and communications, and Jeff Murray as senior VP, public policy. Pierre-Drews had been VP of marketing at Fullscreen; Murray had been senior manager of government relations at Accenture. … NBCUniversal’s advertising sales and partnerships unit has hired Yusuf Chuku as executive VP, heading a new client insights and strategy team. He had been global chief strategy officer at ad agency VMLY&R. NBCU also promoted Jenny Burke to executive VP, advertising strategy, and Tom Stevens to executive VP, advertising and partnerships.