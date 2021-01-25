Fates & Fortunes: Jan. 25, 2021

Christina Spade (Image credit: AMC)

AMC

Christina Spade has joined AMC Networks as executive VP and chief financial officer. The longtime CBS and Showtime Networks executive most recently was executive VP and CFO of ViacomCBS.

Gary Loffredo (Image credit: Cinedigm)

CINEDIGM

Cinedigm in Los Angeles has elevated Gary Loffredo

to president, responsible for day-to-day management. He will continue in his current roles as chief operating officer, general counsel and secretary.

Yolanda Macias (Image credit: Cinedigm)

CINEDIGM

Yolanda Macias has been elevated to chief content officer, Cinedigm Entertainment Group, responsible for global content acquisition across all platforms and content marketing. She had been executive VP of CEG.

Tara Brown (Image credit: INSP)

INSP

INSP has promoted Tara Brown to senior director, media relations, leading a team responsible for all press and media activities for INSP series and films. She had been the network’s director of media relations.

Ezequiel Fonseca Zas (Image credit: NBCU Telemundo)

NBCU TELEMUNDO

NBCUniversal Telemundo Enterprises has added Ezequiel Fonseca Zas as senior VP, revenue strategy and distribution. He was GM of streaming platforms and senior VP of mobile partnerships at ViacomCBS International.

Malu Carmona-Botana (Image credit: NBCU Telemundo)

NBCU TELEMUNDO

Malu Carmona-Botana was tapped as VP, content monetization at NBCUniversal Telemundo Enterprises. She comes from A+E Networks, where she worked as director of content distribution strategy.

Chris Falkner (Image credit: Next Media partners)

NEXT MEDIA

Chris Falkner has joined Next Media Partners as a partner. He is the former

VP of advanced TV at Cuebiq and a former senior VP, advanced TV and next generation TV strategy at NBCUniversal.

Patrick Donoghue (Image credit: Next Media Partners)

NEXT MEDIA

Next Media Partners has added Patrick Donoghue as a partner He is a former VP, ITV product management at Time Warner Cable and senior VP, user experience and emerging products at Cablevision Systems.

Pierluigi Gazzolo (Image credit: Univision )

UNIVISION

Univision Communications has named Pierluigi Gazzolo as president and chief transformation officer. He had been president of streaming and studios at ViacomCBS Networks International.

Luis Silberwasser (Image credit: Univision)

UNIVISION

Luis Silberwasser joined Univision Communications as president, Univision Television Networks Group. He was president of NBCUniversal’s Telemundo Networks from 2014 to 2018.

Donna Speciale (Image credit: Univision)

UNIVISION

Donna Speciale was named president of advertising sales and marketing at Univision Communications. She most recently worked at Warner­Media, where she was president of Turner Ad Sales.

Sherry Brennan (Image credit: Whip Media)

WHIP MEDIA

Whip Media has named Sherry Brennan as executive VP and general manager of its content licensing technology division. She was senior VP, distribution of Fox Networks Group before becoming a consultant in 2019.

BRIEFLY NOTED

Other industry execs making moves

Adaptive Spirit, cable-industry organizer of the annual Denver benefit for the U.S. Paralympic Ski Team, added two board members: Colleen Langner, senior VP of field operations, Cox Communications; and Ewam de Freitas, VP of product and technology, Liberty Latin America. … Erick Opeka was named chief strategy officer of Cinedigm Corp. He will continue as president of the Cinedigm Networks unit. … White-label over-the-top service OTTera has tapped Daniel Barnathan as executive VP, ad sales. He comes from Media Solution Worldwide, where he was president. … Sinclair Broadcast Group promoted Billy Robbins to VP and general manager of WBFF Baltimore, with oversight over the company’s provision of services to WNUV Baltimore. He had been WBFF’s station manager. … Cloud communications provider Vonage has named Jay Bellissimo as chief operating officer. He had been general manager of IBM U.S. Public and Federal Market. … Univision Communications promoted Amy Tenbrink and Glenn Dryfoos to co-interim general counsel and Friday Abernethy to executive VP, content distribution and partnerships.