Fates & Fortunes: Feb. 8, 2021

Tim Hare (Image credit: Alibi Music)

ALIBI MUSIC

Alibi Music in Los Angeles has elevated Tim Hare to VP, business development. Hare, who joined Alibi in 2017 as a director, has held posts at Extreme Music, Sonic Librarian and Artist Arena.

Jordan Neyer (Image credit: Crown Media)

CROWN MEDIA

Hallmark Channel parent Crown Media Family Networks has named Jordan Neyer as senior VP, corporate strategy. He comes from Metrixlab, where he was VP of media and entertainment leading commercial strategy.

David M.H. Workman (Image credit: Embrionix)

EMBRIONIX

Montreal, Canada-based Embrionix has named David M.H. Workman as global OEM (original equipment manufacturer) sales manager. He comes from Telemetrics, where he was director of sales and business development.

Brian Peterson (Image credit: Newsmax)

NEWSMAX

Newsmax TV parent Newsmax Media has named Brian Peterson as senior VP of communications and marketing. The PR veteran has worked at Fox Cable Networks, Fox Regional Sports Networks, NFL Properties and Esri.

Brian Keane (Image credit: Nickelodeon)

NICKELODEON

Brian Keane has joined Nickelodeon Animation Studios as a New York-based executive VP of production and operations. He had been chief operating officer and executive VP of Blue Sky Studios.

Jennie Monica (Image credit: Nickelodeon)

NICKELODEON

Jennie Monica has been named to the new post of VP, series production, at Nickelodeon Animation Studios. With Nickelodeon since 1998, she is co-executive producer of SpongeBob SquarePants.

Kara Lord Piersimoni (Image credit: Nickelodeon)

NICKELODEON

Nickelodeon Movies has named Kara Lord Piersimoni as VP, production, managing all aspects of physical production for theatrical films. She most recently was VP of production at GURU Studios.

Jon Marks (Image credit: Scripps)

SCRIPPS

Jon Marks was named chief research officer for E.W. Scripps’s national TV networks business. Most recently a consultant, Marks headed programming and marketing analysis at Turner Entertainment Networks for 14 years.

Michael Teicher (Image credit: Scripps)

SCRIPPS

Michael Teicher was named chief revenue officer for the national television networks business at E.W. Scripps. He comes from 20th Television, where he had been executive VP, media sales, overseeing Fox and Debmar-Mercury shows.

Karen Bailey (Image credit: Starz)

STARZ

Starz has elevated Karen Bailey to executive VP, original programming, based in Santa Monica, California. Most recently senior VP, the longtime executive joined Starz in 2006 as an executive producer.

Allan Delaurier (Image credit: TVU Networks)

TVU NETWORKS

Allan Delaurier has joined TVU Networks as VP, sales, for Canada and the Commonwealth of Independent States (CIS) region, based in greater Toronto. He comes from Avid, where he was sales manager for Canada.

Paul Hastings (Image credit: Whip Media)

WHIP MEDIA

Whip Media has elevated London-based Paul Hastings to senior VP, global sales, a new post leading global sales strategy and overseeing the global sales team. He had been senior VP, sales, Europe, Middle East and Africa (EMEA).

BRIEFLY NOTED

Other industry execs making moves

Inae Wilson was promoted to executive VP of broadcast distribution and marketing at Fox. Wilson, who has been with Fox for 22 years, had been senior VP. … Lightpath has tapped Chris Morley as its new CEO. The 20-year telecom veteran most recently was senior operating adviser for Stonepeak Infrastructure Partners. … Meredith has named Diane L. Parker as VP, diversity and inclusion. She had been director, staffing, global diversity and inclusion for the Associated Press. … E.W. Scripps has named Jeff Kiernan news director of WXYZ and WMYD Detroit. The local news veteran most recently was senior director of local content at Scripps-owned WTMJ Milwaukee. … Jeffrey Lewis was named chief compliance officer at Sinclair Broadcast Group, supervising regulatory, code of conduct, competition and privacy functions. He is the former senior VP and chief accessibility officer at AT&T. … TV Azteca has named Rafael Rodríguez Sánchez as CEO. He had been the Mexico-based broadcaster’s legal director.