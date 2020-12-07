Fates & Fortunes

AMC NETWORKS

Aisha Thomas-Petit has joined AMC Networks as the programmer’s first chief diversity, equity and inclusion officer. She comes from ADP, where she was head of diversity, inclusion and corporate social responsibility.

COGECO

Zouheir Mansourati has joined Cogeco and Cogeco Communications as senior VP and chief technology officer. He comes from Canadian telco Telus, where he was VP of national broadband network implementation.

Bennett (Image credit: Crown Media Family Networks)

CROWN MEDIA

Hallmark Channel parent Crown Media Family Networks has elevated Allison Bennett to VP, corporate communications and publicity. She had been director, corporate communications and media relations.

COX

J.P. Hannan was named executive VP and chief financial officer of Cox Media Group in Atlanta. Hannan had been EVP and CFO of AutoWeb, a full-service marketing organization for car dealers and manufacturers.

FUBO TV

Mike Berkley has been named chief product officer of fuboTV, responsible for product strategy on connected TV, smart TV, mobile and web. He comes from political news website Axios, where he was chief product officer.

Hannan (Image credit: Cox Media Group)

MATTEL

Toymaker Mattel tapped 20-year Discovery veteran Catherine Frymark as executive VP, corporate communications. She most recently was Discovery’s group senior VP, communications.

Frymark (Image credit: Mattel, Inc.)

NBC

NBC-owned station WRC Washington has named Jummy Olabanji as co-anchor of morning newscast News4 Today starting in January. She joined WRC 18 months ago from sister station WNBC New York.

Modalfsky (Image credit: Nielsen)

NIELSEN

Jamie Moldafsky has joined Nielsen as marketing and communications officer, a new post tasked with reshaping the ratings company’s brand and product presence. She had been chief marketing officer at Wells Fargo Bank.

SCRIPPS

E.W. Scripps has promoted Brian Joyce to VP and general manager of KPAX-TV in Missoula, Montana, effective Dec. 14. He most recently was director of sales at Scripps-owned station KMGH Denver.

Parquet-Taylor (Image credit: CBS Television Stations )

VIACOMCBS

Andrea Parquet-Taylor was named VP and news director of ViacomCBS-owned stations KCBS-KCAL Los Angeles and CBSN Los Angeles. She had been VP and station manager at KTVT-KTXA Dallas-Fort Worth.

David Solomon (Image credit: Viamedia)

VIAMEDIA

David Solomon advanced to CEO of Viamedia, an independent advertising rep firm representing more than 60 small and midsized cable operators. The 17-year company veteran had been chief revenue officer.

WARNER BROS.

Amy Friedman was named head of Kids & Family Programming at Warner Bros., overseeing Cartoon Network and Boomerang and HBO Max content. She was an adviser to president of Global Kids, Young Adults and Classics Tom Ascheim.

BRIEFLY NOTED

Other industry execs making moves

TV production tech vendor Deluxe has elevated Chris Reynolds to executive VP, location and fulfillment services. He had been senior VP, localization. … Dish Network has named Robert Currie senior VP of Ting Mobile, leading the Ting business and Dish’s mobile virtual network operator (MVNO) platform strategy and operations. He comes from Telus Communications, where he led the Koodo Mobile and Public Mobile brands. … Multicultural ad agency Fusion has added Leticia Juárez as partner, executive VP of strategy and marketing, leading the Charter Communications account. She had been director of multicultural strategy at Omnicom’s Hearts & Science agency, primarily managing the AT&T account. … Mark Radabaugh of Amplex Internet of Toledo, Ohio, has been named to a one-year term as chairman of the board of the Wireless Internet Service Providers Association (WISPA). … Karen Mullane has joined WWE in Stamford, Connecticut, as controller and chief accounting officer. She was corporate controller and interim chief financial officer at Etsy.