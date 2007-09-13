Viewers Say Greed Rules Retrans Battle
The Day, a newspaper out of New London, Conn., has considerable detail on the retrans imbroglio between LIN and MetroCast cable. Reporter Patricia Daddona says the two parties will resume negotations in an effort to iron out an acceptable payment for LIN’s broadcast signal. The story also has considerable feedback from readers, who lambast both the broadcaster and the cabler, with MetroCast bearing the brunt of it.
Broadcasting & Cable Newsletter
The television industry's top news stories, analysis and blogs of the day.
Thank you for signing up to Next TV. You will receive a verification email shortly.
There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again.