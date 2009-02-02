Some Boss Moves at the Half
Springsteen pulls off a running double-kneed slide across the Super Bowl stage, culminating in what looks like a painful crash of his groin into the camera.
Ouch.
For a moment there, it looked like Steve Van Zandt wouldn’t be the only Soprano on stage.
