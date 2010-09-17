Mr. Stewart (and Colbert) Come to Washington

The tweet-o-sphere was humming Friday on the news that Jon Stewart’s Daily Show will come to Washington, D.C. for an Oct. 30 “Rally To Restore Sanity” event (http://www.rallytorestoresanity.com/).

“Ours is a rally for the people who’ve been too busy to go to rallies, who actually have lives and families and jobs (or are looking for jobs),” The Daily Show Web site explained, “not so much the Silent Majority as the Busy Majority. If we had to sum up the political view of our participants in a single sentence… we couldn’t. That’s sort of the point.”

The rally is an obvious shot at the recent Glen Beck-backed “Restoring Honor” rally on the National Mall.

That rally will be held in the “shadow of the Washington Monument.” But not to be overshadowed, The Colbert Report, Comedy Central’s companion news mockfest, will host its own “March to Keep Fear Alive” in Washington on the same day. That one is a send-up of the Rev. Al Sharpton’s “Reclaim the Dream” march in Washington the same day as Beck’s.

“So join The Rev. Sir Dr. Stephen T. Colbert, D.F.A. on October 30th for the “March to Keep Fear Alive”™ in Washington DC,” says The Colbert Report site (http://www.keepfearalive.com/).