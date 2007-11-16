Last Call for Fox Stations
Final bids are due today for the nine Fox stations on the block. Reuters reported earlier this week that Oak Hill is the leading suitor, or perhaps the only one.
Oak Hill reportedly bid between $1.1 and $1.2 billion, reports Reuters.
Might a private equity white knight come swooping in at the last minute?
