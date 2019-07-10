FX Gives ‘Snowfall’ TV’s Biggest Promo Push

B&C has partnered with always-on TV ad measurement and attribution company iSpot.tv to bring you a weekly chart we call Promo Mojo: exclusive data showing the top five TV promos ranked by ad impressions. These are the shows networks have been promoting most heavily to drive tune-in (our data covers the seven-day period through July 7).

On the strength of 396.7 million TV ad impressions, FX’s promo for crime drama Snowfall takes first place, moving up from fourth last time. Also rising (swelling?): TLC’s Dr. Pimple Popper, now in second place (up from fifth last time).

Love Island (CBS) slips a notch to third, while The Movies (CNN) debuts in fourth. And our previous chart-topper, the promo for Food Network’s Chopped Junior, closes out the ranking.

Notably, The Movies earns the highest iSpot Attention Index (129) in our ranking, getting 29% fewer interruptions than the average promo (interruptions include changing the channel, pulling up the guide, fast-forwarding or turning off the TV).