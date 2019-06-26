Food Network Gives ‘Chopped Junior’ TV’s Biggest Promo Push

B&C has partnered with TV ad measurement and attribution company iSpot.tv to bring you a weekly chart we call Promo Mojo: exclusive data showing the top five TV promos ranked by ad impressions. These are the shows networks have been promoting most heavily to drive tune-in (our data covers the seven-day period through June 23).

On the strength of 238.6 million TV ad impressions, Food Network’s promo for Chopped Junior takes first place, rising from fourth last time.

HGTV’s Christina on the Coast also moves up — to third from fifth — while the rest of our chart is all new: MTV hypes The Hills: New Beginnings at No. 2, ABC promotes Highwire Live in Times Square With Nik Wallenda at No. 4 and BET closes out the ranking with its promo for the 2019 BET Awards.

Notably, Chopped Junior earns the highest iSpot Attention Index (128) in our ranking, getting 28% fewer interruptions than the average promo (interruptions include changing the channel, pulling up the guide, fast-forwarding or turning off the TV).