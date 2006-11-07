Election Watch: Only in Los Angeles!
ONLY IN LOS ANGELES
5:24 pm Pacific time on election night: ABC 7 here in Los Angeles bringing you live coverage of…a police car chase.
Sad thing is, it probably will do better ratings than election coverage.
Sigh.
By Ben Grossman
