Discovery Gives ‘Border Live’ TV’s Biggest Promo Push

B&C has partnered with attention and conversion analytics company iSpot.tv to bring you a weekly chart we call Promo Mojo: exclusive data showing the top five TV promos ranked by TV ad impressions. These are the shows networks have been promoting most heavily to drive tune-in (our data covers the seven-day period through Dec. 9).

On the strength of nearly 284 million TV ad impressions, a promo for Discovery’s new surveillance-themed reality show Border Live is No. 1. Fox promotes new drama The Passage in second place, down a notch from last time, while the network’s new reality competition The Masked Singer holds steady at third.

Food Network closes out our ranking with two seasonal series, Holiday Gingerbread Showdown and Holiday Baking Championship.

Notably, Holiday Baking Championship earns the highest iSpot Attention Index (133) in our ranking, getting 33% fewer interruptions than the average promo (interruptions include changing the channel, pulling up the guide, fast-forwarding or turning off the TV).