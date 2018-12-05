Fox gives 'The Passage' TV's Biggest Promo Push

B&C has partnered with attention and conversion analytics company iSpot.tv to bring you a weekly chart we call Promo Mojo: exclusive data showing the top five TV promos ranked by TV ad impressions. These are the shows networks have been promoting most heavily to drive tune-in (our data covers the seven-day period through Dec. 2).

On the strength of nearly 284 million TV ad impressions, a promo for Fox’s new drama The Passage tops our chart. The network also grabs third place to promote new reality competition The Masked Singer.

Discovery wants us to “see the border from every angle, live as it happens” — the promise of its second-place promo for Border Live — while sister channel Investigation Discovery also has a surveillance-themed show, Body Cam, at No. 5. Meanwhile, CBS promotes its Garth Brooks concert special, Garth Live at Notre Dame!, in fourth place.

Notably, Body Cam earns the highest iSpot Attention Index (124) in our ranking, getting 24% fewer interruptions than the average promo (interruptions include changing the channel, pulling up the guide, fast-forwarding or turning off the TV).