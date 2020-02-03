Connect to Those Who Don’t Watch the Big Game

Connecting to consumers is the number one priority for any business. Advertisers are always looking to create a more substantive connection with their audiences so they can form meaningful relationships and build greater, long-term value. Oftentimes, these connections are built around major events. We repeatedly see robust ad campaigns during holidays, particularly at the end of the year.

One of the more noteworthy events that tends to spark attention is the Super Bowl. This year’s game drew 102 million viewers. The viewership is of a level unmatched by nearly every other televised event. With an audience of that magnitude, it comes as no surprise that Fox charged $5.6 million for a 30-second spot during this year’s game. Add to that the cost to develop the commercial—many enlist the help of A-list celebrities—and brands have a significant investment tied to the Big Game.

While the strategy itself isn’t inherently flawed, the approach can be problematic if it’s your only strategy during this time of year. Contrary to popular belief, there are people who don’t watch the Big Game. These could be individuals whom have zero interest in sports or are fans of other teams. Many tend to pass the time watching other shows, but there are a significant number whom prefer shopping—online and in-store. Neglecting this audience can be a missed opportunity to move your bottom line.

Last year, CNN published an article, 53 other things you can do if you’re not into Super Bowl 53. The activities listed, included the Puppy Bowl and Kitten Bowl, as well as other binge-worthy shows. Many of these individuals may even view these shows on streaming devices. Each of these represents an opportunity to reach your audience outside of the Big Game.

Unlike the Big Game, advertisers hoping to attract these consumers don’t need to dedicate millions of dollars to cast a wide net, they can be much more surgical and reach the audiences that matter to them. And, it starts with identity.

For instance, advertisers that leverage advanced data and analytics, such as machine learning, to connect first- and third-party data, including MAIDs (mobile advertising IDs), can build audiences based on lifestyle and purchase information. More than that, advertisers can identify the media channels that consumers prefer, as well as the messages most likely to resonate.

Once audiences are built and creative determined, advertisers can implement their campaigns. But just because you’re not advertising during the game, doesn’t mean that you should avoid TV. As more households cut their cable cords and stream content on-the-go, it’s still worthwhile to explore connected TV and other advanced TV opportunities to reach the audience—it may even be more cost-effective while many, but not all eyes are on the Big Game. It’s an opportunity to reach those that choose to pass the time outside of the house.

But by no means should TV be the only component. An effective advertising strategy incorporates consistent messaging across devices and channels. As consumers jump from device to device, a true omni-channel campaign increases the opportunity to reach relevant audiences, but also create a positive experience for the customer.

While you may not be participating in arguably the most noteworthy advertising event of the year, there’s still ample opportunity to successfully reach consumers that matter to you next year. Even if you have a smaller ad budget, the Big Game can still be a valuable event—you just need to flip it around. It may seem unconventional, but sometimes unconventional can be prosperous.

