Casting Call for "Real" 'Modern Family'

Is a reality version of Modern Family on the horizon? That is the hit ABC sitcom — 11 Emmys — that is in itself a “mockumentary” take on three very different families.

According to a note received from Doron Ofir casting (Jersey Shore) Monday, the company is looking on behalf of a “major television network” — it does not say whether it is broadcast or cable — for the “real” version of Modern Family, which it describes as “the nation’s most entertaining, multi-generational and/or extended multi-cultural families.”

“We are seeking diverse families with an array of dynamic personalities, real drama, and a penchant for hilarious comic relief,” said the casting notice. “Like the Keatons, the Seavers, the Ricardo’s, The Tanners, the Huxtables, or even the Addams before you…Is your family’s last name the next great television sensation? Show us that home is more than where the heart is.”