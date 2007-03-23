B&C Week: Friday, March 30th
CBS 2 newswoman Mary Calvi shares "Views From a Weekend Anchor" at the Huntington Hilton on Long Island. And for something equally animated, Cartoon Network unveils the movie Billy & Mandy’s Big Boogey Adventure at 7. Look for "break-dancing monster pirates and time-traveling robots"…Or was that the USA Network upfront?
