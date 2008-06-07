Anchors Aweigh: Katie, Charlie and Brian
By Joel Topcik
Behind-the-scenes footage of Katie Couric, Charlie Gibson and Brian Williams as the three network anchors make the morning-news rounds to promote their Stand Up to Cancer initiative.
[embed]https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=85nz_Qk_rWs[/embed]
