Webinar - Pay TV Customer Care: Managing the Customer Life Cycle
By Staff
Cable operators, who have spent the past several years focusing on the nuts and bolts of customer care -- narrowing appointment windows, improving on-time service and increasing network capacity and reliability -- are now taking a more macro approach, concentrating on bettering the overall customer experience and ensuring that the customer journey is an enjoyable one.
Wednesday, March 27, 2019, at 2:00 PM, join B&C /Multichannel News Senior Editor Michael Farrell, along with two of the cable industry's top customer care professionals, and learn tips about the following:
- Customer experience and customer journey mapping
- How terms like "trust," "effort," "reliability," "likability" and "forgiveness" are becoming essential pieces in the overall approach to customer service
- What role customer service and improving customer experience has in rebranding efforts
