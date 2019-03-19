Webinar - Pay TV Customer Care: Managing the Customer Life Cycle

Cable operators, who have spent the past several years focusing on the nuts and bolts of customer care -- narrowing appointment windows, improving on-time service and increasing network capacity and reliability -- are now taking a more macro approach, concentrating on bettering the overall customer experience and ensuring that the customer journey is an enjoyable one.

Wednesday, March 27, 2019, at 2:00 PM, join B&C /Multichannel News Senior Editor Michael Farrell, along with two of the cable industry's top customer care professionals, and learn tips about the following:

Customer experience and customer journey mapping

How terms like "trust," "effort," "reliability," "likability" and "forgiveness" are becoming essential pieces in the overall approach to customer service

What role customer service and improving customer experience has in rebranding efforts

