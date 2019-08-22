5 Factors Disrupting the Media Buying Landscape

The emergence and steady rise of OTT has forever changed the advertising landscape. TV, OTT, and digital video were once clearly defined as separate entities, but the lines between them are blurred, thanks to the wide variety of streaming services and devices now in play.

This doesn’t have to stop your advertising from meeting – and exceeding – benchmarks. Audiences are still watching TV and video in droves. No matter how they’re watching, the right advertising strategy backed by in-depth audience data will ensure you are reaching them.

Learn the top facts to know about the convergence of TV and digital and how to meet the evolving media landscape head on in our comprehensive guide.

We’ll cover:

The first factor disrupting the media buying landscape is the shift to impression-based buying across all media, rather than relying on TV ratings. By changing the standard currency to impressions we can use any source of measurement, including Nielsen, set-top-box data, comScore, and more.

The second factor is the truth about cord-cutting. Many are cord stacking, which occurs when a cable TV subscriber adds Netflix and other paid OTT services to their lineup.

The third factor is the evolution of multiscreen viewing. Video viewing has not dropped due to the web; it’s just become spread across more platforms and screens.

The fourth factor is the power of first-party and third-party data. In an increasingly multi-platform world, audience/consumer data is key to making the most targeted media purchases.

The final factor? Goal-orientated campaign intelligence. Integrated, cohesive campaign measurement driven by impressions-based buying. With the emergence of this precise “campaign intelligence,” advertisers can now reliably assess how well their multi-platform ad campaigns are performing – and why.

Collectively, the Five Factors are good news for advertisers, ad sellers, and the viewers who receive commercials targeted to their needs and interests. This is a quantum leap from the old ways of video advertising.

Additional Resources

“The Convergence of TV, OTT & Digital video: 5 Factors Disrupting the Media Buying Landscape” explains how OTT and digital video have forever changed the advertising landscape.