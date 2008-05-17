WE TV Strategic Opportunities - May 2008
IN DEVELOPMENT
ADOPTION DIARIES(REALITY)
This series documents individual stories focused on the American adoption process.
Premiere Date: September 2009. Five, half-hour episodes.
JILTED (REALITY)
Wannabe brides give their boyfriends the ultimatum to marry now or never and viewerswill watch to see if they get married or jilted.
Premiere Date: TBA 2010. Six, 1-hour episodes.
PLATINUM BABIES(REALITY)
Upscale parents spare no expense for their precious babies.
Premiere Date: November 2009. Six, half-hour episodes.
YOU'RE WEARING THAT (REALITY)
Mothers and daughters participate in a make-over series working with fashion experts to not only update each other's look, but their relationship.
Premiere Date: TBA 2010. Ten, half-hour episodes.
