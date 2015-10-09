"Top 100 Shows" - Thursday, October 08 2015
- A less-than-enticing Thursday Night Football matchup featuring the Indianapolis Colts and Houston Texans struggled to attract the masses to CBS & NFL Network. Having to go up against playoff baseball on FS1 couldn’t have helped matters either.
- The telecast averaged a 5.0 rating in the P18-49 demo, and 15.1 million total viewers. It was the lowest-rated and least-watched TNF of the season to-date. Nevertheless, the program and CBS still managed to win the night.
NBC:
- On NBC, Heroes Reborn (1.3) dropped three-tenths of a demo point from last Thursday. With 4.4 million total Live+SD viewers, the episode was -600,000 from last week.
- The Blacklist (1.5) struggled at 9pm against Scandal and TNF. Last night’s episode fell three-tenths of a point in the demo. That said, The Blacklist has established itself as one of broadcast’s most heavily time-shifted series. Last week’s episode grew by +78% via time-shifting. Don’t be surprised to see a similar bump in the coming days.
- Freshman series The Player (.9) held steady, which is pretty good considering the week-to-week decline experienced by its Blacklist lead-in.
ABC:
- Grey’s Anatomy (2.2) = Steady
- Scandal (2.6) = Down one-tenth
- How to Get Away With Murder (2.2) = Steady
FOX:
- Last night’s edition of Bones (1.3) held steady. The program defeated 8pm rival Heroes Reborn in the demo and in total viewers.
- Sleepy Hollow (1.0) also held steady.
The CW:
- Last night, The Vampire Diaries and The Originals returned for their 7th and 3rd seasons, respectively.
- Dairies averaged a .6 rating in the demo, a three-tenths decline from last season’s premiere.
- The Originals grabbed a .4, also a three-tenths decline from last season’s premiere.
CABLE:
- Thursday Night Football on NFL Network topped the cable charts despite being down from last week
- Lifetime's Project Runway (.7) was the top-rated entertainment program on cable and up one-tenth in the demo from last week.
- FS1's primetime presentation of the ALDS (Astros vs. Royals, Game 1) struggled, only averaging a .6 in the 18-49 demo and 2 million total viewers.
