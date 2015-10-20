"Top 100 Shows" - Monday, October 19 2015
Top 100 Primetime Telecasts
- Last night's edition of Monday Night Football was by far the #1 program of the night. The telecast averaged a 5.2 rating in P18-49 and 13.9 million total viewers, significantly up from the 4.5 P18-49 rating and 12.2 million who tuned into Steelers/Chargers on October 12th.This discrepancy is a bit surprising, considering the game was a blowout as the Eagles trounced the Giants, 27-7. Chargers/Steelers was a far more competitive game.It's been suggested that the program received a lift from the placement of the highly anticipated final trailer for Star Wars: The Force Awakens during halftime.
- The Big Bang Theory (3.9) was the #1 entertainment program of the night, holding steady in P18-49.
- Fellow CBS series Life in Pieces (2.1) had a strong night, up three-tenths from the previous week.
- Scorpion (1.8) also improved from the previous week, up one-tenth.
- On NBC, The Voice (3.0) fell two-tenths of a point from the previous Monday. The score is a season-low.
- Blindspot (2.1) struggled even more, falling four-tenths of a point from the previous week. The 2.1 is a series-low.
- NBC still managed to win the night in P18-49, though its margin of victory was more slim than normal.
- On ABC - Dancing with the Stars (1.9) grabbed strong ratings. The episode was up two-tenths of a point from the previous week, and almost + 1 million average viewers.
- Castle (1.1) held steady in P18-49, though the score matches a Live+SD low.
- Gotham (1.3) and Minority Report (.6) fell on Fox as the network continues to scuffle this season.
CABLE
- VH1's Love & Hip Hop Hollywood (1.4) was the top-rated cable entertainment program of the night, holding steady week-to-week.
- Black Ink Crew, on the other hand, improved two-tenths from the previous week.
- Raw improved slightly from the previous week, both in P18-49 viewership and in average total viewership.
- The Real Housewives of OC (.9) held steady, week-to-week.
- The ALCS Game 3 between Kansas City and Toronto (.8) was down four-tenths from the previous Monday's primetime playoff game between the Mets and Dodgers. That game aired on TBS.
Sorted by Adults 18-49, Live+Same Day Data
