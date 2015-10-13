"Top 100 Shows" - Monday, October 12 2015
Top 100 Primetime Telecasts
- ESPN's Monday Night Football, a close game which featured the Steelers and Chargers, was the top-rated program on television last night. The game pulled a 4.5 rating in the core demo, down seven-tenths of a point week-to-week. That being said, it easily defeated second-place The Big Bang Theory in average 18-49 rating (3.9).
- Big Bang held steady in the 18-49 demo but was down -400,000 total Live+SD viewers (15 million P2+)
- On NBC, last night’s episode of The Voice (3.3) was steady with last week’s Live+SD rating, and was the third-highest-rated program on TV. Freshman NBC drama Blindspot (2.5) finished fourth, and was up one-tenth of a point, week-to-week. Blindspot appears to be the sole Big 4 freshman series that's either steady or improving week-to-week.
- ABC’s Dancing With The Stars (1.7) and Castle (1.2), were both even in the demo with last week. The episode of Castle tied a series low in 18-49 viewership.
- On CBS, Monday night’s top-rated and most-watched show, Big Bang Theory, pulled a 8 in the 18-49 demo, down a tenth from last week. Rookie comedy Life In Pieces (1.9) finished steady, as did Scorpion (1.8). NCIS: LA (1.1), was down one-tenth from last week to its series low in Live + Same Day
- Fox’s Monday lineup of Gotham (1.5 P18-49) and Minority Report (.7 P18-49) finished steady week-to-week
- On The CW, the series premiere of Crazy Ex-Girlfriend bombed, only grabbing a .3 in the key 18-49 demo. That’s down -50% from last year's series debut of Jane the Virgin (.6 on 10/13/14). This has to be disappointing considering the strong start to the season from the network's comic book-themed series The Flash and Arrow.
- Jane the Virgin (.4) didn’t get off to a great start, down -33% from last year's series premiere. The .4 ties a series low in Live + Same Day demo viewership.
- Back over on cable - Love & Hip Hop Hollywood grabbed a 1.4 in the demo, making it the top-rated cable entertainment program of the night.
- TBS' presentation of Game 3 of the National League Division Series featuring the Mets and Dodgers averaged a 1.2 rating in the 18-49 demo, but finished second overall in total viewers (4 million).
- Steady episodes of USA's Monday Night Raw and VH1's She Got Game followed in the cable ranks.
- Fargo (.5) disappointed in its return to FX. It averaged 1.6 million total Live+SD viewers. That being said, it was one of the most DVRed programs on TV last year, and with much of its male-skewing audience tuned into football and baseball, ratings should increase dramatically in the coming days.
Sorted by Adults 18-49, Live+SD Data
