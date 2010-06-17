Sean Buckley, Buck Productions
Buck Productions was founded in 1997 at EP / Director Sean Buckley's kitchen table. Today, it has grown to be one of Toronto's most diversified production companies, producing episodic television, documentaries and commercials as well as feature length films. Watch Sean talk about how he got started and how he "fought above [his] weight class" to get his first big break.
Broadcasting & Cable Newsletter
The television industry's top news stories, analysis and blogs of the day.