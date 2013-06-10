Home News May 2013 Monthly and Yearly Ratings Comparison By Ratingsintel Editors 10 June 2013 Shares Broadcasting & Cable Newsletter The television industry's top news stories, analysis and blogs of the day. Most Read Most Shared 1 B&C Guest Blog: The Case for the Bundle 2 CBS Leads 47th Annual Daytime Emmy Nominations with 57 3 TNT Gives ‘Snowpiercer’ TV’s Biggest Promo Push for the Second Week in a Row 4 Busted Pilot: How the Pandemic Is Changing News, Fox’s Fall Schedule, HBO’s ‘I Know This Much Is True’ and More 5 Primetime Ratings: ABC Wins With ‘Holey Moley’ Return 1 B&C Guest Blog: The Case for the Bundle 2 CBS Leads 47th Annual Daytime Emmy Nominations with 57 3 TNT Gives ‘Snowpiercer’ TV’s Biggest Promo Push for the Second Week in a Row 4 Busted Pilot: How the Pandemic Is Changing News, Fox’s Fall Schedule, HBO’s ‘I Know This Much Is True’ and More 5 Primetime Ratings: ABC Wins With ‘Holey Moley’ Return