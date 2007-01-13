GSN Performance/Schedule Analysis - January 2007

IN DEVELOPMENT



KERRY'S GETTING MARRIED (REALITY)

A real-time show follows a woman's search for a mate.

Premiere Date: TBA.

NATIONAL VOCABULARY CHALLENGE (GAME)

GSN is kicking off the second season of its NATIONAL VOCABULARY CHALLENGE, tweaking the qualification and competition process in response to lessons learned in the inaugural season. The competition was developed last year by the networks, allowing high-school-aged students to test their facility with words. The competitions begin Nov. 15 in Sacramento.

Premiere Date: TBA.

NERVE CENTER (GAME)

Based on a popular radio phone-in competition, contestants will be offered increasing sums of money until they say to stop. Of course, if they wait too long, they lose everything.

Premiere Date: TBA. Produced by BBC Worldwide.