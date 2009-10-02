Food Network Strategic Opportunities - October 2009
PROJECTS IN DEVELOPMENT/PRODUCTION:
EAT THE CLOCK (COMPETITION/REALITY)
Two contestant teams rush to different Los Angeles restaurants where they compete to see who finishes their plates first. Pilot in production.
Premiere date: TBA.
Broadcasting & Cable Newsletter
The television industry's top news stories, analysis and blogs of the day.
Thank you for signing up to Next TV. You will receive a verification email shortly.
There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again.