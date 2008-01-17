Food Network Strategic Opportunities - January 2008

PROJECTS IN DEVELOPMENT/PRODUCTION:

EAT THE CLOCK (COMPETITION/REALITY)

Two contestant teams rush to different Los Angeles restaurants where they compete to see who finishes their plates first. Pilot in production.

Premiere date: TBA.

WORST COOKS IN AMERICA (COMPETITION/REALITY)

Anne Burrell of SECRETS OF A RESTAURANT CHEF, and Beau MacMillan, exec chef at Elements restaurant in Phoenix, will host this Five-episode skein. Contestants are split into two teams and one player is eliminated each week. For the finale, two wannabe chefs will have to prepare a meal for a panel of food critics. The winner receives $25,000.

Premiere date: January 3, 2010, at 10pm.