Food Network Strategic Opportunities - February 2008
PROJECTS IN DEVELOPMENT/PRODUCTION:
EAT THE CLOCK (COMPETITION/REALITY)
Two contestant teams rush to different Los Angeles restaurants where they compete to see who finishes their plates first. Pilot in production.
Premiere date: TBA.
WORST COOKS IN AMERICA (COMPETITION/REALITY)
Anne Burrell of SECRETS OF A RESTAURANT CHEF, and Beau MacMillan, exec chef at Elements restaurant in Phoenix, will host this Five-episode skein. Contestants are split into two teams and one player is eliminated each week. For the finale, two wannabe chefs will have to prepare a meal for a panel of food critics. The winner receives $25,000.
Premiere date: January 3, 2010, at 10pm.
