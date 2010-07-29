CMT
Loud and proud, badass, and renegades appealing to a male audience.
Music is at the core, but crime, strong and interesting characters, fun and comedy are on the radar at this Network.
From the network: Family friendly; loud, fun, relatable characters; great story lines.
*The network’s top reality shows include fish-out-of-water series.
*Smaller producers are encouraged to partner with larger ones.
*“A passion for having a hell of a good time” is apparent in most of CMT’s programming.
"*portions excerpted from Realscreen's pitch guidebook"
