Adina Pitt, Cartoon Network's VP Content Acquisitions & Co Production

As the Vice President of Content Acquisitions & Co-Productions, Adina Pitt is responsible for identifying and successfully negotiating broadcast deals for Cartoon Network as well as its sister channel Boomerang. These deals will be related to acquiring pre-produced series, specials and films. Her role as the key person in determining the influx of pre-produced television animation as well as long-form programming is critical to Cartoon Network's projected growth in said area.