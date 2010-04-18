Adina Pitt, Cartoon Network's VP Content Acquisitions & Co Production
As the Vice President of Content Acquisitions & Co-Productions, Adina Pitt is responsible for identifying and successfully negotiating broadcast deals for Cartoon Network as well as its sister channel Boomerang. These deals will be related to acquiring pre-produced series, specials and films. Her role as the key person in determining the influx of pre-produced television animation as well as long-form programming is critical to Cartoon Network's projected growth in said area.
Broadcasting & Cable Newsletter
The television industry's top news stories, analysis and blogs of the day.
Thank you for signing up to Next TV. You will receive a verification email shortly.
There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again.