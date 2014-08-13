ABC Family Renews 'Switched at Birth'
ABC Family has renewed drama series Switched at Birth for a fourth season, the network announced Wednesday.
Currently in its third season, scripted drama Switched at Birth centers on two teens who discover they were switched in the hospital as newborns. The season three finale is scheduled for Aug. 18.
Switched at Birth is executive produced by Lizzy Weiss and Paul Stupin. The series was the recipient of a Peabody Award in March.
Broadcasting & Cable Newsletter
The television industry's top news stories, analysis and blogs of the day.