Zylia at AES New York 2019

NEW — ZYLIA Hardware Solution for 360 Recording and Mixing

On Booth 357 at AES New York 2019, Zylia will unveil a new hardware-based solution for more mobile high-quality 3rd order Ambisonics and ambient audio recordings. The new product release will build on Zylia's innovative ZYLIA ZM-1 microphone array and the company's powerful suite of software designed to simplify sophisticated capture and creation of entire sound scenes.

ZYLIA ZM-1 — 3rd Order Ambisonics Microphone Array

Zylia will showcase the innovative ZYLIA ZM-1, an incredibly light, compact, and beautifully designed recording solution capable of delivering 48 kHz/24-bit resolution while capturing the full spatial sound scene. The spherical ZM-1 uses 19 high-quality MEMS sensors, distributed around the highly portable device, to capture the whole 360˚ audio scene in a way that genuinely represents real-world sound. When using the ZM-1 in combination with ZYLIA Studio software, musicians can record their performances and create immersive 360-degree sound scenes for 360/VR/AR and games projects in Higher Order Ambisonics (HOA) format. With a single click, users can easily map the recorded scene to several surround standards and presets (stereo narrow, wide, binaural, 5.1, 7.1, 5.4.1, 22.2, and more).

ZYLIA Studio PRO

ZYLIA Studio PRO is a VST/AU plug-in that brings spatial filtering and signal separation directly into the digital audio workstation (DAW). ZYLIA Studio PRO uses virtual microphone technology (software-defined microphones) on the 19-channel ZYLIA ZM-1 recording to separate sound sources and record them as individual tracks. The software also uses spatial filtering and blind sound-source separation to detect automatically the position of sound sources and separate them in real time. Users can set and monitor virtual microphones of multiple polar patterns or characteristics, both live and during postproduction. They can also take advantage of presets for surround or ambient recordings (5.1, 7.1, 5.4.1, 22.2, and more).

ZYLIA Ambisonics Converter

The ZYLIA Ambisonics Converter converts multichannel recordings made with the ZYLIA ZM-1 microphone into Higher Order Ambisonics full-sphere surround-sound recordings. This software tool makes it easy for users to prepare 3D audio recordings for playback on the Facebook 360 and YouTube 360 platforms. The converter offers a B-format signal set that includes 1st-, 2nd-, and 3rd-order Ambisonics to bring added height and depth to surround sound. Users can choose between the FuMa and ACN component ordering formats, as required by the target platform, and between ambiX and TBE output formats. The converter also allows for quick correction of microphone orientation in postproduction.

Company Quote:

"We're bringing our innovative ZYLIA ZM-1 microphone to AES New York 2019 along with sophisticated software tools that help musicians and audio creatives make the most of every recording. We look forward to introducing a new hardware-based solution that brings users added power and flexibility in working with high-resolution sound and 3D/360-degree audio. AES is the perfect venue in which to unveil these important new additions to the Zylia solutions portfolio!"

— Tomasz Żernicki, Chief Technology Officer, Zylia

Company Profile:

Zylia develops innovative, world-class recording technologies and turns them into products that improve the lives of musicians and audio creatives. With a passionate and dedicated team of almost 20 experts in music production, audio research, software, business, and product development, the company crafts and delivers products with the potential to redefine and revolutionize the way sound and musical performances are recorded and produced. Leveraging their personal experience as musicians and tech gurus, along with input from music and audio communities around the world, Zylia's experts bring musicians agile recording tools that make it easy to be creative in any environment.

All trademarks appearing herein are the property of their respective owners.

Link to Word Doc: www.wallstcom.com/Zylia/191003Zylia.docx

Image Downloads:

www.wallstcom.com/Zylia/Zylia-ZM-1.png

Zylia's Innovative and Unique ZYLIA ZM-1 Microphone System

www.wallstcom.com/Zylia/Zylia_StudioPRO.png

ZYLIA Studio PRO

www.wallstcom.com/Zylia/Zylia_Ambisonics-Converter.png

ZYLIA Ambisonics Converter

Follow Zylia:

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/zylia/

LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/zylia/

Twitter: https://twitter.com/zyliasp

YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCeNdmyaAJfxk7Ut0q2mwEYA