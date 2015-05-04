Zoom Q8 Handy Video Recorder Is Now Available In Stores: High-Quality Video Creation Made Easy

Ronkonkoma, New York, April 28, 2015 — Zoom North America is now shipping its Q8 Handy Video Recorder, a compact video camera/multi-track audio recorder that makes creating high-quality videos easier and better than ever.

The Q8 is the first product to combine a high-definition video camera and a high-resolution four-track audio recorder in a compact fixed-lens format. It’s the perfect companion for video creators, bloggers, podcasters, on-the-go filmmakers, musicians, educators and anyone looking for an easy to use, total video/audio recording solution. Click on the link to view the Q8 “Technology for Creators” YouTube product video.

"The Q8 combines the best of both worlds – high-definition video and high-resolution audio," said Dan Gallagher, Senior Vice President of Sales for Zoom North America. "As such, it allows for creative possibilities beyond that of any ordinary video camera.”

Equipped with Scene and Auto Gain presets that adapt to various lighting and acoustic conditions, the Q8 also utilizes a system of interchangeable mic input capsules that can be swapped out as easily as the lenses of a camera, ensuring optimum audio recording in every kind of environment.

The Q8 is equipped with an F2.0 aperture/160° wide-angle lens for clear, crisp video in a variety of formats up to 2034 x 1296 pixels (3M HD), with frame rates of up to 60 fps at 720p. It provides support for audio up to 24-bit/96kHz, comes with a detachable stereo X/Y microphone and works with Zoom input capsules (excluding the Dual XLR/TRS Input Capsule). The Q8 has a built-in tripod mount and is supplied with a three-prong action camera mount adapter, allowing it to be used with a variety of third party mounts to capture all the action from any point of view.

Advanced features include a rotatable full-color touchscreen LCD; dual combo mic/line-level XLR/TRS inputs with analog-style gain controls, selectable phantom power and -20dB pad; a built-in speaker and stereo headphone/line out jack for audio monitoring; and an HDMI output for video monitoring. A USB port enables the Q8 to be used with most popular streaming and editing software packages such as iMovie, Final Cut Pro, and the included Zoom HandyShare software.

Video data created in the Q8 is stored as MOV files and can be stored in various HD formats or in standard definition when space or streaming bandwidth is at a premium. Up to four tracks of audio can be recorded simultaneously and either integrated into MOV files, in AAC, or time-stamped WAV format for easy synchronization in post-production. The supplied lithium-ion battery can be recharged with the use of an optional AC adapter or via USB.

The Zoom Q8 Handy Video Recorder is currently available at a suggested retail price of $399.99. For more information, please visit www.zoom-na.com or contact Zoom North America at info@zoom-na.com.